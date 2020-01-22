Planning a trip? These are the countries where it's most (and least) expensive to dine out

The cost of a meal for two all depends on where in the world you're dining.

Globally, Switzerland is the most expensive place to eat out, with prices 77.5% higher than in the U.S. Iceland is the second most expensive, with prices 61.3% more expensive than in the U.S., and Norway is third most expensive, where restaurant meals are 60.9% pricier.

That's according to a recent report from Bayut, a Dubai-based property portal, which used data from Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of consumer prices, to determine where in the world restaurants are the most expensive — and the least.

Bayut referenced Numbeo's 2019 Cost of Living Index, where the U.S. was used as the baseline (set to 0%). Therefore, the index for each country represents where it stands relative to the U.S.

Source: Bayut

This study also determined which countries have the lowest restaurant prices when compared to the U.S.:

Tunisia: Dining out costs 80.8% less Pakistan: 77.8% less Algeria: 76.4% less India: 75.3% less Sri Lanka: 75% less

Additionally, nations with restaurant prices similar to those in the U.S. are: