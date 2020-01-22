Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Save and Invest

Planning a trip? These are the countries where it's most (and least) expensive to dine out

Westend61 | Getty Images

The cost of a meal for two all depends on where in the world you're dining.

Globally, Switzerland is the most expensive place to eat out, with prices 77.5% higher than in the U.S. Iceland is the second most expensive, with prices 61.3% more expensive than in the U.S., and Norway is third most expensive, where restaurant meals are 60.9% pricier.

That's according to a recent report from Bayut, a Dubai-based property portal, which used data from Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of consumer prices, to determine where in the world restaurants are the most expensive — and the least.

Bayut referenced Numbeo's 2019 Cost of Living Index, where the U.S. was used as the baseline (set to 0%). Therefore, the index for each country represents where it stands relative to the U.S.

Source: Bayut

This study also determined which countries have the lowest restaurant prices when compared to the U.S.:

  1. Tunisia: Dining out costs 80.8% less
  2. Pakistan: 77.8% less
  3. Algeria: 76.4% less
  4. India: 75.3% less
  5. Sri Lanka: 75% less

Additionally, nations with restaurant prices similar to those in the U.S. are:

  1. Austria: 1.1% more
  2. Australia: 2% more
  3. New Zealand: .8% less
  4. Malta: 3% less

Planning a trip? Here's what to consider

Any well-researched itinerary should take into account the costs associated with planned activities.

Since dining out is often considered a big part of the travel experience, understanding how much restaurants cost by region can help you to choose your destinations more wisely — especially if you're a serious foodie with a desire to try it all.

Source: Bayut

The U.S., for example, is more expensive when it comes to dining than many countries, but the study also points out that restaurant prices in certain areas, including Scandinavia and the Bahamas, are even more costly.

On the other hand, if you're traveling on a budget, many parts of the Middle East, as well as, countries in Eastern and Central Asia, typically have more affordable eateries than the U.S. Additionally, South American nations and certain parts of eastern Europe often offer low-cost dining options, according to data from Numbeo.

Struggling to decide where it's worth it to splurge while out on your worldly travels? For inspiration: These are the 50 best restaurants in the world and this Mediterranean restaurant located in France is considered the world's best restaurant. If you're road tripping on a budget, here are seven U.S. restaurants with meals under $12.

Don't miss:

These are the top food cities in America — here's what to eat when you're there

This 35-year-old is traveling America in an RV making up to $1,000 a week — thanks to a dog-walking app

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

VIDEO1:5801:58
We tried CBD-infused cocktails and we couldn't tell the difference
Make It
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy Policy - NewDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact