Planning a trip? These are the countries where it's most (and least) expensive to dine out

The cost of a meal for two all depends on where in the world you're dining.
Globally, Switzerland is the most expensive place to eat out, with prices 77.5% higher than in the U.S. Iceland is the second most expensive, with prices 61.3% more expensive than in the U.S., and Norway is third most expensive, where restaurant meals are 60.9% pricier.
That's according to a recent report from Bayut, a Dubai-based property portal, which used data from Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of consumer prices, to determine where in the world restaurants are the most expensive — and the least.
Bayut referenced Numbeo's 2019 Cost of Living Index, where the U.S. was used as the baseline (set to 0%). Therefore, the index for each country represents where it stands relative to the U.S.
This study also determined which countries have the lowest restaurant prices when compared to the U.S.:
Additionally, nations with restaurant prices similar to those in the U.S. are:
Any well-researched itinerary should take into account the costs associated with planned activities.
Since dining out is often considered a big part of the travel experience, understanding how much restaurants cost by region can help you to choose your destinations more wisely — especially if you're a serious foodie with a desire to try it all.
The U.S., for example, is more expensive when it comes to dining than many countries, but the study also points out that restaurant prices in certain areas, including Scandinavia and the Bahamas, are even more costly.
On the other hand, if you're traveling on a budget, many parts of the Middle East, as well as, countries in Eastern and Central Asia, typically have more affordable eateries than the U.S. Additionally, South American nations and certain parts of eastern Europe often offer low-cost dining options, according to data from Numbeo.
