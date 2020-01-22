We cozy up 'like little sardines': Meet the youth delegates camping in subzero temperatures at Davos

A man drags a toboggan through the snow on a mountainside ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015.

DAVOS, Switzerland — Youth climate delegates from around the world are taking part in a "collaborative protest" against the rich and powerful by camping in subzero temperatures at the World Economic Forum.

The annual January get-together — which is often criticized for being out of touch with the real world — is set to welcome more than 3,000 participants this week, with those in attendance poised to focus on the intensifying climate crisis.

It follows the hottest year on record for the world's oceans, the second-hottest year for global average temperatures and wildfires from the U.S. to the Amazon to Australia.

Many policymakers and business leaders are expected to travel in and out of Davos via private jets this year, but others have decided to camp in the Swiss Alpine town.

"We are just trying to show them that we are doing the right thing despite the fact that we are not sleeping or staying in the best conditions. And, as they are enjoying their first class (flights), they should know that there are people who are actually living in worse conditions," Vanessa Nakate, a climate activist from Uganda, told CNBC on Tuesday.

"So, we are practically representing those people who are already facing the impact of the climate crisis. It is time to get out of our comfort zones," Nakate said.