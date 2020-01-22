Uber has a better shot at reaching profitability than its competitors, CEO says

Uber is better equipped than its competitors to turn ride-hailing into a profitable business, the company's CEO told CNBC.

"We are by far the global leader in ride-sharing," Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC's "Squawk Box" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "We are structurally set up more efficiently and more optimally than anyone else to move to profitability. So actually this environment is perfect for us."

Uber has looked to wind back operations in markets where it's struggled to gain a foothold and generate profits in recent years. The company on Tuesday agreed to sell its Eats food delivery business in India to Zomato, a local start-up that counts Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial as one of its investors.

Notably in 2016, Uber sold its Chinese business to domestic giant Didi Chuxing, while in 2018 the firm exited Southeast Asia through a deal with Singapore's Grab. It also has a joint venture with Russian internet giant Yandex to provide its taxi services in the country.

U.S. ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft have faced questions from investors over their cash-burning business models, following listings of their shares in New York last year. Shares of both companies have fallen significantly since their market flotations.