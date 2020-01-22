Eli Manning set to retire from NFL after 16-year career

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs off the field after the 12-9 win overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs on November 19, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will announce his retirement on Friday after 16 seasons with the team.

Manning will hold a news conference on Friday to announce his departure, the team announced in a blog post on Wednesday.

"For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field," the Giants' president and CEO John Mara said. "Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history."

The announcement comes after a season in which Manning spent most of his time as backup to rookie Daniel Jones.

Manning spent his entire professional career with the Giants after he joined the team in a draft-day trade in 2004. He set franchise records, including for having played in 236 regular-season games. He is one of five NFL players to be named MVP in at least two Super Bowls.

For most of his career, Manning played for Tom Coughlin, head coach of the Giants from 2004 to 2015.

"It was an honor and privilege to coach Eli, and to go through the wonderful and magnificent moments that he and his teammates provided for all of us in the world championship '07-'08 and '11-'12 seasons," Coughlin told the Giants. "The guys that had the opportunity to play with him know what it's like to be with a guy with as much talent, as much grit, as much determination."