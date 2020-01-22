IBM chief calls for 'precision regulation' on AI that weighs privacy against benefits to society

There does need to be artificial intelligence regulation but it must be thoughtfully crafted to allow for technological advancement, IBM Chair and CEO Ginni Rometty told CNBC on Wednesday.

"Precision regulation is what I think is needed because ... we've got to compete in this world against every country," Rometty said in a "Squawk Box" interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "You want to have innovation flourish and you've got to balance that with security."

Rometty called on lawmakers to regulate "how the technology is used," but not necessarily the technology itself. She pointed to facial recognition systems as an example of how such regulation could work.

"When you go through an airport to get through safely, to find a criminal, those are good uses of facial recognition," she said. "To violate your civil liberties, it's not."

Beyond civil liberties issues, other concerns around A.I. involve bias in algorithms. A.I. systems use large amounts of data, which could itself be biased, and the people writing the programs can have their own biases.

The issue was highlighted in November when allegations of algorithmic bias were levied against Goldman Sachs and its Apple Card. The investment bank denied the accusations.

Rometty's comments follow remarks earlier this week from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who told European regulators to take a "proportionate approach" in its A.I. regulation proposals.