Lebanese demonstrators take part in a rally outside the Mohammad al-Amin mosque in the capital Beirut's downtown district on October 20, 2019.

Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday, the presidency announced after Shi'ite Hezbollah and its allies clinched a deal on a cabinet that must tackle the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

Heavily indebted Lebanon has been without effective government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as premier in October under pressure from protests against state corruption and waste - root causes of the crisis.