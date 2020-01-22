Meghan and Harry can flee to Canada but they will still owe taxes in the US

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House on January 7, 2020, in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein | WireImage | Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting closer to severing financial ties with the Royal Family, but there's one entity that will always be part of the picture: the IRS. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced earlier this month that they would "step back" as senior members of the royal family and work toward becoming financially independent. The family has a residence in Frogmore Cottage, part of Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom, and they are currently on Vancouver Island in Canada.

Regardless of where the family winds up settling, one thing is for certain: Meghan is still required to file and pay U.S. taxes as an American citizen — and so will the couple's son, Archie. Royal status notwithstanding, the Duchess and her child are in the same situation as roughly 9 million Americans who are residing in foreign nations. "Whether they're settling in the United Kingdom or in Canada, the situation isn't going to change for Meghan; she is a U.S. citizen," said Gideon Rothschild, a partner at Moses & Singer in New York. "She files a return every year and pays taxes on worldwide income."

Income taxes

The United States taxes its citizens regardless of where they reside and where they earn their income. "Once they work their way into financial independence, more will change with their tax situation," said Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and editor with TurboTax Blog. For starters, whether the couple earns income from sponsored posts on Instagram or from merchandise sold under their Sussex Royal trademark, Meghan will have to report self-employment income from those deals. She'll also have to pay the self-employment tax of 15.3%, a levy that covers Social Security and Medicare taxes.

Meghan may also be on the hook for the additional Medicare tax, which applies to taxpayers who earn at least $200,000 if they're single filers ($250,000 if married filing jointly or $125,000 if they're married and filing separately). A special provision in the U.S. tax code allows citizens abroad to exclude some of the income they earn from their U.S. taxes. This is called the foreign earned income exclusion, and it's $105,900 for the 2019 tax year. The Duchess of Sussex isn't the only one with obligations to the IRS. Dual-citizen baby Archie will face tax reporting requirements for large gifts received from the Queen and income earned. "The baby could have a filing requirement if he's getting money from the royal family, while payments for public appearances could be deemed income and taxable in the U.S.," said David McKeegan, co-founder of Greenback Expat Tax Services.

