'The president and Boris will be speaking on it:' Mnuchin warns UK over digital tax plan

An argument is brewing between the U.K. and U.S. over whether the British government should press ahead with plans to introduce a digital sales tax in April.

Global tech giants including Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon are set to face a new 2% tax on money made from their search engines, social media platforms and online marketplaces serving people in Britain.

The U.K. has argued that current tax rules do not fairly match where digital profits are taxed, to the region where the income is derived.

Speaking during the World Economic in Davos, Switzerland, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that countries who introduced a digital tax could "find themselves faced with President Trump's tariffs."

Speaking at a CNBC-moderated panel during Davos on Wednesday, Mnuchin doubled down on the threat.

"If people want to just arbitrarily put taxes on our digital companies, we will consider arbitrarily putting taxes on car companies," said Mnuchin, as U.K. Finance Minister Sajid Javid sat next to him.

Mnuchin added that the U.S. would talk again with the U.K. over its plans, adding: "I'm sure the president and Boris (Johnson) will be speaking on it as well."