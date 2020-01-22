New York the top city globally for entrepreneurial talent, Adecco says

New York is the best city in the world for talent competitiveness, according to annual rankings by HR provider, the Adecco Group.

The U.S. city led the way thanks to its strong performance across four of the five pillars on which Adecco bases its research — enabling, attracting and growing talent, as well as its ability to develop global knowledge skills.

The report referred to the success of New York-based start-up Pymetrics, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) — the core theme of this year's report — and neuroscience to match people to jobs, helping the labor market.

London came in second place, followed by Singapore, San Francisco and Boston rounding out the top five places.

Adecco released the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index at the World Economic Forum in Davos. It measures talent competitiveness across 132 countries and 155 cities, in partnership with business school INSEAD and tech giant Google.