Coronavirus: US companies restricting China travel as outbreak spreads

General Motors, Ford and other U.S. companies have started restricting employee travel to Wuhan, China as an outbreak of a flu-like coronavirus that has killed at least 17 people spreads throughout Asia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Homeland Security started screening passengers flying to major U.S. airports from China for the disease this weekend while the World Health Organization convened an emergency meeting in Geneva on Wednesday to assess the severity of the illness and issue recommendations to control the outbreak.
Fears that the coronavirus could disrupt travel and commerce, and slow economic growth sent a chill through global risk markets, hitting Asian stocks hard, depressing copper and oil prices, and sending investors into safe havens, like U.S. Treasurys and German bunds.
Business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland privately expressed concerns this week about the virus, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Some even raised the issue directly with President Donald Trump at a private breakfast Wednesday morning, according to an executive who attended the meeting.
