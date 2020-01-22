Stock market live updates: All that's moving markets including Netflix, IBM, Tesla, coronavirus

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.

9:03 am: Tesla set to top $100 billion at the open

Shares of Tesla rose about 5% in premarket trading. If the gains hold, the company's market value would climb to more than $103 billion at the open of trading. That's a closely watched level for the electric automaker's stock, as CEO Elon Musk would land the first of a possibly massive payout if Tesla can stay above $100 billion in value on both a 30-day and six-month trailing average. -Sheetz

8:59 am: Vertical Research Partners is 'throwing in the towel' on Boeing and downgrading the stock to a hold

The fallout from Boeing's 737 Max keeps getting worse. On Tuesday the company said it doesn't expect regulators to sign off on the jet until June or July, which is later than some, including Vertical Research's Robert Stallard, were predicting. On Wednesday Stallard downgraded the stock to a hold and lowered his target to $294, saying the "ramifications" of the grounded jet have "yet to reverberate." He slashed his estimates for 2019-2022, and said the company will likely halt buybacks until 2022. With shares of Boeing down nearly 17% in the last six months, Stallard acknowledged that the call is belated. -Stevens

8:57 am: Barclays upbeat on coming earnings of top tech stocks

The firm's internet analyst Ross Sandler said he expects "management teams to sound upbeat" when technology companies reporting fourth quarter results soon. Sandler noted continuing strength of Alphabet and Amazon, saying to buy any weakness in the stocks as "large caps likely see growth accelerate in 1Q20." The Barclays analyst also called out its three best picks for investors looking to buy before tech earnings: Snap, Facebook and Uber. - Sheetz

8:54 am: Wedbush expects Tesla earnings "will not disappoint"

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised his price target on shares of Tesla to $550 from $370, saying "we believe Musk & Co. will not disappoint" when the electric automaker reports earnings on Jan. 29. Ives' note was incrementally more optimistic about Tesla's outlook in China, as he updated the potential for those operations to "at least $100" a share from "$75 to $100" two weeks ago. Wedbush has a neutral rating on Tesla. -Sheetz

8:39 am: Coronavirus-related names are rebounding

Travel and hotel stocks rebounded on Wednesday, after falling Tuesday on fears that the coronavirus outbreak in China would dent international travel. Shares of casino and hotel companies Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands gained nearly 1% each, after falling 6% and 5%, respectively on Tuesday. United Airlines jumped nearly 1%, American Airlines rose more than 1% and Delta Air and Southwest all gained slightly in premarket trading. -Fitzgerald

8:38 am: Investors using better-than-expected earnings to take profits in individual stocks

Wall Street may be using the earnings season to take profits off the table after the market's stunning run to record highs this past one year. Data compiled by Bespoke Investment Group shows stocks have opened higher by an average of 0.62% after a company reports quarterly earnings. However, those stocks decline by an average of 0.56% into market close."We're seeing investors use earnings as a reason to lighten up a bit," Bespoke said in a tweet.—Imbert

8:33 am: Netflix rebounds as Wall Street analysts shrug off subscriber miss

Netflix was the first of the so-called FANG stocks to report fourth-quarter results. The streaming giant beat on the top and bottom line, but gave disappointing guidance and posted a miss on domestic subscriber growth. Wall Street analysts largely looked past the weakness and believe Netflix is on the right track to profitability. Goldman Sachs said the company's content investments, distribution partnerships and global positioning should drive subscriber growth "significantly above consensus expectations." Bank of America expects Netflix to be "increasingly dominant overseas" in the next year. Credit Suisse said the set-up is "quite favorable for Netflix heading into 2020," and the subscriber guidance looks "conservative." Shares of Netflix rose more than 1% in premarket trading on Wednesday, after losing as much as 2% Tuesday after the bell following the earnings report.Click here to read more about what every major analyst had to say about Netflix's latest earnings. -Li

8:30 am: Dow set to rise