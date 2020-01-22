Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Texas Instruments, Raymond James, Sallie Mae and more

Take a look at the companies making headlines after the bell.

Texas Instruments – Texas Instruments' stock fell 1% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company said its revenues declined in the fourth quarter and may do so against in the current three-month period. The semiconductor company did beat estimates, reporting earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion, while analysts expected earnings of $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion, according to Refinitiv. However, revenue decreased 10% from the same quarter a year ago, and the midpoint of its first-quarter guidance is about 9% below the first quarter of 2019.

Citrix Systems — Shares of Citrix Systems rose more than 4% in extended trading after the company beat expectations for the fourth quarter on the back of strong subscription revenue growth and announced it was expanding its stock buyback program. The tech company reported revenue for the quarter of $810 million and $1.71 in adjusted earnings per share, above the $802 million in revenue and $1.68 EPS expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Refinitiv. The company said its board approved a $1 billion increase in its stock buyback authorization, which is now at $1.75 billion.

Raymond James — Shares of Raymond James fell more than 3% after-hours following an earnings report that showed net revenue declining slightly compared with the previous quarter. The bank reported $2.01 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, up 8% year-over-year but 1% lower than the third quarter. Raymond James' interest income and investment bank income fell compared with both prior time periods.

Sallie Mae - Sallie Mae stock surged more than 19% in extended trading on Wednesday after it announced a new stock buyback program in its fourth-quarter earnings release. The financial company, which has a market cap of around $3.7 billion, said it planned to buy back $600 million worth of stock over the next year. The company also said its net interest income and average private education loans outstanding were both up for the quarter compared with the same period in 2018.

PTC - Shares of the computer software company jumped nearly 8% after it released fourth-quarter results that beat expectations for revenue. PTC reported earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $356 million, while analysts expected earnings of 44 cents per share on revenue of $342 million, according to Refinitiv. The company said it saw strong growth in Europe and Asia during the quarter.

Paycom Software - Shares of the human resource software company jumped more than 4% in extended trade after the announcement that the company will replace WellCare Health in the S&P 500 on Jan. 28. WellCare is being acquired by Centene and that deal is expected to be completed soon, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a release announcing the change.

HB Fuller - Shares of the specialty chemical product company fell about 2% in extended trade after the company missed analyst expectations for fourth-quarter earnings. HB Fuller posted earnings of 88 cents per share, excluding some items, on revenues of $739 million in the fourth quarter. Analysts expected EPS of 92 cents on revenue of $744 million, according to Refinitiv.

CNBC's Chris Eudaily contributed to this report.