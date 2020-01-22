These are Morgan Stanley's top picks for earnings

Facebook's stock is poised to rise after it announces earnings next week, according to Morgan Stanley.
In a note to clients on Wednesday, the bank's analysts picked seven stocks to have a positive near-term catalyst and 11 to have a negative near-term catalyst. The social media giant is one of the stocks Morgan Stanley is most bullish about heading into earnings, with the bank projecting a beat on revenue and a key earnings measure.
An earnings-fueled bump would continue a recent strong run by the stock, which rose by more than 50% last year.