These are Morgan Stanley's top picks for earnings

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on April 30, 2019 in San Jose, California.

Facebook's stock is poised to rise after it announces earnings next week, according to Morgan Stanley.

In a note to clients on Wednesday, the bank's analysts picked seven stocks to have a positive near-term catalyst and 11 to have a negative near-term catalyst. The social media giant is one of the stocks Morgan Stanley is most bullish about heading into earnings, with the bank projecting a beat on revenue and a key earnings measure.

An earnings-fueled bump would continue a recent strong run by the stock, which rose by more than 50% last year.