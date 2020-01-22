Treasury yields rise as earnings and abating virus fears boost risk-on trades

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as investors flocked back into risk assets, after China unveiled measures to rein in the spread of a deadly virus .

At around 1:55 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7918%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.2478%.

The outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus in China's Wuhan region sent Treasury yields to a two-week low on Tuesday, with experts calling back the economic fallout from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) crisis in 2003. Fears of a global pandemic sent investors running for safety and saw stock markets tumble.

However, China on Wednesday announced sweeping measures to contain the virus, which has killed nine people and infected more than 400. A first U.S. case was confirmed Tuesday in Washington State, but health officials have said the affected individual "poses little risk" to the public.

U.S. Redbook figures for January are due at 8:55 a.m. ET, with December's existing home sales figures expected at 10:00 a.m. ET.

There are no Treasury auctions scheduled for Wednesday.