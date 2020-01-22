Rep. Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for alleged 'Russian asset' smear in 2020 Democratic presidential contest

Democratic presidential hopeful US Representative for Hawaii's 2nd congressional district Tulsi Gabbard (L) and former Secretary of State, Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard sued former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday for allegedly defaming her by suggesting the Hawaii congresswoman is a "Russian asset."

"Clinton's false assertions were made in a deliberate attempt to derail Tulsi's campaign," says the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, in October said in an interview that an unnamed Democratic presidential candidate was "the favorite of the Russians."

Clinton did not mention the four-term congresswoman Gabbard by name in that interview with the podcast "Campaign HQ With David Plouffe."

But Clinton's spokesman, Nick Merrill, said, "If the nesting doll fits," when asked if she had been referring to Gabbard, who is also a major in the Army National Guard and a combat veteran of Iraq.

Merrill later said in a tweet that Clinton was referring to the Republican Party grooming Gabbard, and not the Russians — whose iconic products include so-called nesting, or Matryoshka dolls.

Clinton had no immediate comment about the suit, which suggests that she smeared Gabbard with a false accusation in "retribution" for Gabbard's endorsement of Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders in his 2016 candidacy for the Democratic presidential nominaton.

"Clinton — a cutthroat politician by any account — has never forgotten this perceived slight," says Gabbard's suit, which also names the congresswoman's presidential campaign committee as a plaintiff.

Clinton "lied about her perceived rival" for reasons that could include "personal animus, political enmity, or fear of real change within a political party Clinton and her allies have long dominated."

Clinton "did so publicly, unambiguously, and with obvious malicious intent," the suit claims.

