Here's what every major analyst had to say about Netflix's fourth-quarter earnings report

Wall Street analysts are sticking with Netflix after the company reported it's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday after the bell.

The company beat on the top and bottom line and reported weak guidance on U.S. subscribers. But that shouldn't deter clients from owning the stock according to analysts.

Netflix also admitted subscriber growth in the U.S. had slowed as competition continues to heat up from the likes of Disney+ and NBCUniversal's Peacock.

Shares of the company are up over 2% in premarket trading.

Here's what else analysts are saying about Netflix's earnings report: