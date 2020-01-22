What to watch today: Trump blasts Fed, Boeing predicts summer Max delay, virus spreads to US

BY THE NUMBERS

BlackRock (BLK) has built a 5.12% stake in Toshiba Machine, a former Toshiba subsidiary that has been targeted by Japan's most prominent activist investor. Xerox (XRX) is preparing to nominate as many as 11 directors to HP's (HPQ) board, The Wall Street Journal reported, as the company seeks to push its $33.5 billion takeover offer for the personal computer maker. Toyota (TM) said it would recall 3.4 million vehicles globally due to an electronic defect that could prevent airbags from deploying in a crash. Tesla (TSLA) crossed the $100 billion market cap threshold in off-hours trading. A number of stock option bonuses for CEO Elon Musk will trigger if the market cap stays at $100 billion or more for an average of one month and six months. Intel (INTC) named Medtronic (MDT) CEO Omar Ishrak as its new independent chairman effective immediately, after Andy Bryant stepped down from that role at the chipmaker earlier this month. A new low-cost Apple (AAPL) iPhone will go into mass production in February, Bloomberg reported. IBM (IBM) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit. Revenue also came in better than Street forecasts and broke a five-quarter streak of year-over-year declines. IBM also gave better than expected full-year 2020 earnings guidance. United Airlines (UAL) beat estimates by two cents with quarterly profit of $2.67 per share, while the airline's revenue was slightly above expectations. United's performance came despite numerous flight cancellations resulting from the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jet.

