Wuhan suspends public transportation to combat coronavirus outbreak, state media says

A man wears a mask while walking in the street on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

Government officials in Wuhan, China are suspending all public transportation, including buses, trains, airplanes and ferries, to better combat the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing Chinese state media.

Officials are also asking citizens not to leave the city unless there are special circumstances, according to Reuters.

The action came after public health officials said earlier in the day that deaths from China's new virus, which is believed to have started in Wuhan, rose to 17 with more than 540 cases confirmed.