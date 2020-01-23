Amazon asks court to pause Microsoft's work on Pentagon's JEDI cloud contract

WASHINGTON — Amazon said Wednesday it filed a motion to pause Microsoft's work on the Pentagon's multibillion-dollar cloud deal until a court rules on the protest of the contract award.

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, cloud computing contract could be worth up to $10 billion for services rendered over as many as 10 years. The Pentagon selected Microsoft over Amazon for the colossal contract on October 25.

"It is common practice to stay contract performance while a protest is pending and it's important that the numerous evaluation errors and blatant political interference that impacted the JEDI award decision be reviewed," a spokesperson for AWS wrote in a Wednesday statement.

"AWS is absolutely committed to supporting the DoD's modernization efforts and to an expeditious legal process that resolves this matter as quickly as possible," the spokesperson added.

In November, Amazon filed a notice in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims indicating a plan to protest the Pentagon's decision to award Microsoft the multibillion-dollar cloud contract. Amazon claimed that the JEDI evaluation process contained "clear deficiencies, errors, and unmistakable bias."

In December, Amazon's AWS chief Andy Jassy told CNBC that the cloud contracting was not adjudicated fairly.

"You know, there was significant political interference here," Jassy explained of the JEDI award.

"When you have a sitting president who's willing to be very vocal that they dislike a company and the CEO of that company, it makes it difficult for government agencies, including the DoD to make objective decisions without fear of reprisal. And I think that's dangerous and risky for our country," he told CNBC's Jon Fortt.