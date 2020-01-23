Apple's new connected gyms program gives you benefits for working out with Apple Watch

A fitness class at Crunch gym in New York. Stephanie Dhue | CNBC

Apple on Thursday announced its new "Apple Watch Connected" gym initiative, a new series of partnerships with fitness facilities that makes it easier for people who own Apple Watches to track workouts, buy stuff and earn rewards for working out. It's Apple's latest fitness expansion, helping it to build an entire ecosystem around the Apple Watch and providing owners with more places to use it to improve their fitness tracking. It creates yet another reason for people to buy Apple Watches: If you're trying to work out, why not get a watch that works seamlessly with the gym you're joining? And it helps gyms keep customers through rewards-based initiatives. It also adds a streamlined tech layer on top of gyms, which often have various third-party technologies that don't always talk to the fitness wearables people have.

A GymKit-enabled machine at Crunch Fitness. Todd Haselton | CNBC

Four gyms are part of the program with select locations going live on Thursday. Additional fitness facilities will also join the program in the future, Apple said. Launch partners include Basecamp Fitness, Orange Theory, YMCA and Crunch Fitness. It's free for gyms to participate, so long as they meet Apple's criteria. Here's what you need to know.

Apple Watch Connected

Crunch Fitness will give discounts on monthly memberships if you meet workout goals. Todd Haselton | CNBC