The 'old idea' of maximizing profits is now 'part of the past': Publicis chair

Companies are now becoming "extremely serious" about sustainability, where previously they were all about shareholder value, according to an ad industry veteran.

Maurice Levy, chair of ad agency conglomerate Publicis Groupe, said businesses are moving away from a sole focus on profit.

Speaking to CNBC anchor Joumanna Bercetche at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Levy said: "We see that there is a huge difference between the previous Davos and today, that people are extremely serious about addressing the issues of sustainable development, that they are taking this very, very seriously."

"I feel that everyone is conscious that the old idea of ... maximizing profits, maximizing shareholder value, the old Milton Friedman concept is now part of the past," he added, referring to the Nobel Prize-winning economist.

But while CEOs are serious about a sustainability focus, investors still need convincing, Levy stated.