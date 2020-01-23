Eli Manning's Hall of Fame status should be solidified, NFL Pro Bowlers say

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 6, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

As the National Football League is preparing to say farewell to one of the game's most accomplished quarterbacks, one of the questions making the rounds at the 2020 Pro Bowl centered on Eli Manning's status as a bona fide Hall of Famer.

The two-time Super Bowl champion will officially step away on Friday, ending his 16-year career with the New York Giants. Manning, 39, only started four games last year, as the Giants made an official move themselves, beginning a new era with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

After the season concluded, Manning, who was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, decided it was time to call it a career, notifying the Giants of his decision earlier this week.

"For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field," Giants president and CEO John Mara said. "Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history."

The thing is, will Manning emulate his brother, Peyton, and be remembered as one of the best players ever to play the game? And did he do so at such a high level that his spot in Canton, Ohio, the site of the Pro Football Hall Fame, is solidified?

If you allow past and present pro bowlers to have their say, the answer is yes.

"Men lie, women lie," Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox Eagles told CNBC. "Numbers don't."