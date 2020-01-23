Goldman won't take companies public that don't have at least one diverse board candidate, CEO says

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told CNBC on Thursday that starting this year, his investment bank wouldn't help companies go public without at least one "diverse" board member.

"Starting on July 1st in the US and Europe, we're not going to take a company public unless there's at least one diverse board candidate, with a focus on women," Solomon said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland "And we're going to move towards 2021 requesting two," he added.

Solomon has been at the helm of the New York-based bank since October 2018. He is expected to reveal a series of multi-year financial targets at the company's first ever investor day later this month.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.