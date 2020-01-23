Goldman chief David Solomon teases new beats at Davos 2020: 'It'll be out soon'

Goldman Sachs' earnings aren't the only beats CEO David Solomon is focused on.

The Goldman chief teased his upcoming track in an interview with CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. But in true executive form, Solomon was reluctant to give too much away about his latest collaboration and promised fans he'd drop content in the near future.

"You can't find it yet. But it'll be out soon," Solomon assured the "Squawk Box" team. "There are lots of artists out there I love. But I'm actually working on a track that's going to be out with a new British singer whose name is Hayley May."

CNBC is working to contact Ms. May for comment.

Solomon, who reiterated that his first priority was running one of the largest investment banks in the world, also detailed his upcoming gig at a Super Bowl party. The bank chief's stage name is DJ D-Sol.

Asked by CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin if he'd been invited to play at any parties while in Davos, Solomon said repeatedly that he's "very focused on my day job."

Still, "I was lucky enough to be invited to play at a party at the Super Bowl," he added. "What's nice about it – it's to make a very, very significant contribution to a charity I support. Shatterproof, which is a terrific organization that helps people and families with big addiction issues."

Solomon took over for Lloyd Blankfein as Goldman's chief executive in 2018.

Here are Solomon's full comments about his DJing:

KERNEN: "Have you spun here?"

SOLOMON: "Um, no. I'm focused on my day job here. Very focused."

SORKIN: "No spinning? There a lot of parties [here]."

SOLOMON: "I'm very focused on my day job."

SORKIN: "Have you gotten any invites to spin here?"

SOLOMON: "I'm focused on my day job."

KERNEN: "What about at the Super Bowl?"

"And so I was going to be down at the Super Bowl, [so] to play for an hour and make a nice charitable donation I think is really terrific."

SORKIN: "What's the hottest new artist out there that you love?"

