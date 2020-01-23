Here's what you say are your biggest financial commitments in 2020

Every year millions of Americans make resolutions, and every year those same Americans fall short of reaching their goals.

In the third article of this series, the Invest In You team once again asked readers and viewers to reveal their goals to fuel a commitment toward a healthier financial well-being in 2020. The response was overwhelming — and humbling.

Several themes emerged, including obtaining financial freedom, owning a business and saving for retirement. Below are highlights from some of the respondents over the past few weeks.

OBTAIN FINANCIAL FREEDOM

Sean, Grand Forks, North Dakota: "I'm invested to save and invest as much as I can as early as I can because of the power of compound interest. Being able to be financially independent and available to help others has been a dream of mine since high school."

Eric, Newington, Connecticut: "I started investing when I was 13 years old, learning about mutual funds in order to help my immigrant parents. Twenty-six years later I'm invested to provide a better life for my family, more financial freedom and to leave a legacy for my son. One of the greatest joys I have now is teaching and guiding family and friends on investing and helping them reach their goals as well."

Andrew, Lakewood, New Jersey: "I pledge to get invested for my future: my future family, paying off student debt, retirement and to be able to have the financially independent life I want.