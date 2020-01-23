Morgan Stanley launches cash accounts for wealth management clients

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management clients now have a new way to manage their cash, with the launch of the asset manager's CashPlus account.

The new account aims to compete as an alternative to traditional banking. It is directed at the firm's existing wealth management clients, who can open an account with their advisor or online.

The new accounts help clients with their cash management needs, according to a Morgan Stanley executive, and also enable financial advisors to give more comprehensive advice based on their clients' financial situation.

The CashPlus accounts come in two varieties: Premier CashPlus and Platinum CashPlus.

To avoid a monthly fee, Premier CashPlus requires either $2,500 in total monthly deposits or $25,000 in average daily balances.

Platinum CashPlus requires both $5,000 in total monthly deposits and $25,000 in average daily balances.

Both accounts waive the total monthly deposit thresholds in exchange for Social Security deposits of any amount. That's a nod to the firm's existing clients who rely on Social Security for their sole source of income and also have their other assets invested with the firm, Morgan Stanley said.

Both accounts offer clients benefits aimed at distinguishing them from traditional banking offerings.