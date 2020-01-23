Here's what to expect from Procter & Gamble earnings

Procter & Gamble is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting:

Earnings per share: $1.37 expected

Revenue: $18.4 billion expected

Earlier in January, P&G announced plans to acquire Billie, a direct-to-consumer shaving company aimed at women. The consumer packaged goods giant has been trying to reignite sales for its Gillette and Venus products as Billie, Unilever's Dollar Shave Club and Edgewell Personal Care's Harry's lure away its customers.

Even with the struggles of its shaving business, the consumer giant posted strong results last quarter, topping analysts' expectations for its earnings and revenue. Its beauty, health care and fabric and home care lines have been its strongest performers, bolstered by the continued growth of brands like Crest, SK-II and Tide.

P&G expects sales growth of 3% to 5% in fiscal 2020 compared to the prior year. It also expects core earnings per share to increase in a range of 4% to 10% during the fiscal year.

As of Wednesday's close, the company's stock, which has a market value of $315 billion, has risen nearly 40% over the last year.