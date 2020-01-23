Rob Gronkowski's post-NFL routine includes 24-hour fasts, Tom Brady-type workouts and Sudoku

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski — aka "Gronk" — won three Super Bowls during his nine years in the NFL and has earned more than $50 million. But Gronkowski says since retiring in March, he feels better than ever.

"I feel like I've definitely transformed ever since I stopped playing football. I feel like I transformed in a better way," Gronkowski tells CNBC Make It.

Gronkowski says he lost about 10 to 15 pounds by changing his diet "tremendously," doing stability workouts that he learned from his former Patriots teammate Tom Brady, and by calming his mind doing Sudoku puzzles.

"I just got the [Sudoku] book and there's like 150 physical puzzles in it, and I knocked out 15 already this week," Gronkowski says. "It gets you thinking, it gets your mind thinking and gets you going. It gets the wheels turning."

Since hanging up his Patriots jersey, Gronkowski, 30 has also been experimenting with intermittent fasting, which typically entails eating during a set window of six to eight hours and fasting for the remaining 16 to 18 hours. Intermittent fasting has become trendy among Silicon Valley tycoons like Twitter's Jack Dorsey and celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, but Gronkowski says he was turned on to the idea by a couple of friends and one of his brothers who tried it.

"[I fast] every other day, you know, depending on what I'm doing, where I'm traveling," Gronkowski says, adding that he never does a long fast on days he has a tough workout. But he does dabble with doing longer fasts. "I just did my longest fast this week, about six days ago, it was for 24 hours," Gronkowski tells CNBC Make It on Tuesday.

Gronkowski says he felt great afterward, less bloated. And while there is some research that shows intermittent fasting can lead to weight loss, there hasn't been enough research on humans to support cognitive benefits or whether fasting is healthy or sustainable long term. And fasts lasting longer than 12 hours can be dangerous, especially for individuals who have specific health conditions or take certain medications, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In addition to intermittent fasting, Gronkowski says post NFL he's gone from eating whatever he wanted (think lots of burgers and fries) to organic fruits and vegetables.

"Growing up in Buffalo, I would eat anything. I'm talking like anything. Chicken wings with as much ranch and blue cheese dressing as you can," he says.