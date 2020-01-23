Jeff Bezos phone hack claim blaming crown prince is a 'total lie,' Saudi's al-Jubeir says

Explosive allegations that tie Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the hacking of Amazon CEO and billionaire Jeff Bezos' phone are "nonsense," Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs said on Thursday.

"Total nonsense — this story was out almost a year ago, it was debunked, we rejected it completely," Adel al-Jubeir told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"It was based on false and unproven allegations, people trying to sensationalize something that is pure fiction."

The comments come in response to the release of a 2019 report based on forensic analysis by advisory firm FTI Consulting, which was hired by Bezos to investigate an apparent hack of his phone and the exfiltration of reams of personal data, including nude photos sent to a mistress.

The Amazon CEO, one of the world's richest men, also owns the Washington Post. The newspaper became a target of Saudi internet attack campaigns for carrying out highly critical coverage of the kingdom after the murder of one of its columnists, Jamal Khashoggi, by Saudi operatives in October of 2018.

UN experts on Wednesday called for an immediate investigation into the "possible involvement" of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the hacking.

"The alleged hacking of Mr. Bezos's phone, and those of others, demands immediate investigation by U.S. and other relevant authorities, including investigation of the continuous, multi-year, direct and personal involvement of the Crown Prince in efforts to target perceived opponents," the U.N. special rapporteurs said in a statement.

The forensic report suggested the involvement of the crown prince in the surveillance of Bezos, which the U.N.'s rapporteurs described as "an effort to influence, if not silence, The Washington Post's reporting on Saudi Arabia." The U.N. itself did not contribute further investigation into the case at the time of the statement and did not make a conclusive claim that the crown prince was involved.

Indeed, FTI Consulting could not detail the specific spyware used in the attack, and admitted in its report that its cybersecurity researchers could not detect traces of malware. But it said its experts had "medium to high confidence" that Bezos' iPhone was hacked by malware coming from a WhatsApp account used by the Saudi crown prince due to the abnormally high volume of data extracted from the phone after it received a video file sent by Prince Mohamed's account.