Sonos CEO apologizes and says old products will still get bug fixes but won't get new features

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence sent an email to customers on Thursday apologizing for his decision to stop offering new software features to older so-called "legacy products."

The company faced some backlash online, in places like Reddit forums, after Sonos announced earlier this week that older speakers would no longer receive software updates beginning in May. Some of the older models include the popular first edition Play:5 speaker that was released in 2009.

Sonos also said that, in order for newer models to continue getting software updates, the older speakers would have to be set up into a separate speaker group. It's working on a way to make that possible now.

Spence backtracked a bit on the company's earlier comments, however, noting in his apology email that Sonos will now continue to issue bug fixes and security fixes for as long as possible.

"If we run into something core to the experience that can't be addressed, we'll work to offer an alternative solution and let you know about any changes you'll see in your experience," Spence said.

Here's the full apology email: