Stocks making the biggest move after the bell: Intel, Broadcom, Skyworks and more

Take a look at the companies making headlines after the bell.

Intel - Intel stock rose more than 6% in extended trading on Thursday after it reported strong fourth-quarter results and topped Wall Street estimates in its data-center sales. Data Center Group revenue grew about 19% to $7.2 billion in the fourth quarter, driven by demand from cloud service provider customers. The semiconductor manufacturing company reported earnings of $1.52 per share on revenue of $20.21 billion, while analysts expected earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $19.23 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of some other semiconductor companies also rose after Intel's report. Micron gained 1.1% in extended trading, and Nvidia gained 1.2%.

Broadcom — Shares of Broadcom rose more than 2% after the company announced that it had signed two supplier deals with Apple worth roughly $15 billion combined. Those agreements, and a previous agreement made in June, apply to Apple products launched over a period of up to three-and-a-half years, beginning in January 2020. Apple is expected to release a 5G iPhone later this year.

Skyworks Solutions — Shares of Skyworks were down 2% in extended trading after rival Broadcom announced its new supplier deals with Apple. The company's stock was briefly positive after the bell, as it beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal first quarter and gave guidance above expectations.

Atlassian - Shares of Atlassian surged 9% in extended trading on Thursday after the company topped analysts' estimates on revenue. Atlassian reported earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $409 million, while analysts expected earnings of 27 cents per share on revenue of $389 million, according to Refinitiv.

Discover Financial Services - Discover Financial Services stock slipped more than 5% after it missed analysts' estimates on revenue during the company's fourth quarter. The company reported earnings of $2.25 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion, while analysts expected earnings of $2.24 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion, according to Refinitiv. During the quarter, the company bought back about 4.9 million shares of common stock for $401 million, Discover said in a release.

Harsco - Harsco stock plummeted 14% in extended trading on Thursday after the company released its preliminary fourth-quarter earnings report. The environmental company, which works with railroad companies, said its adjusted operating earnings for the quarter would be more than 40% below the bottom end of its previous guidance range. The company said Harsco Environmental performance was affected by lower services demand and weak production levels from customers, impacting operations in North America and Europe.

