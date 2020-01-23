The Netherlands is 'spending tremendously,' minister says as pressure builds to boost growth

The OECD expects GDP growth in the Netherlands to remain strong in 2018 and 2019. House prices have recovered and in major cities have surpassed the level reached before the financial crisis. That's a sign of economic sentiment but does make the mortgage market vulnerable.

The Netherlands and Germany are facing increasing pressure to spend more money to boost economic growth but the former's finance minister rebuffed those calls, telling CNBC that the Dutch government has been "spending tremendously" in recent years.

Asked by CNBC whether the Netherlands should boost public spending, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the government has already done so.

"It is often said but it is not backed up by the numbers, at least not for the Netherlands. In the last couple of years, this has been a government that has been spending tremendously on all sorts of (things) that the government can spend on, from defense to schools, to roads and police and of course, also on climate change," he told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Richer, northern European countries like Germany and the Netherlands have been facing increasing calls to boost public spending in order to boost the wider European economy.

On Monday, even the International Monetary Fund's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath joined the list of people calling on the two countries to use their "fiscal space."

"So to support the recovering growth, it's important for policymakers to do no harm. Monetary policy should remain accommodative and countries that have fiscal space should use it to improve social and human capital and climate friendly infrastructure," she said.

Climate change and sustainability have been key themes at the World Economic Forum this week. President Donald Trump, whose administration has moved away from environmental pledges, and climate activist Greta Thunberg have both made keynote speeches in which they indirectly attacked each other's stances on the matter.