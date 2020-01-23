Treasury yields slide as China coronavirus spreads

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday morning as the death toll resulting from the China coronavirus continues to rise.

At around 1:55 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.7447%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond sank to 2.1957%.

The death toll from the pneumonia-like illness originating out of Wuhan, China, rose to 17 on Wednesday, with 571 cases now detected throughout Asia and as far away as the U.S.

The World Health Organization will reconvene on Thursday to determine whether to declare a global health emergency and devise a plan to contain the outbreak.

Investors worldwide have sought safety amid concerns about an economic fallout, with Chinese Treasury futures surging overnight.

On the data front, initial and continuing jobless claims figures are due out of the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Thursday for $40 billion worth of four-week Treasury bills and $40 billion worth of eight-week bills.