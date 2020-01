Tesla boss Elon Musk (L) walks with Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong during the ground-breaking ceremony for a Tesla factory in Shanghai on January 7, 2019. - Musk presided over the ground-breaking for a Shanghai factory that will allow the electric-car manufacturer to dodge the China-US tariff crossfire and sell directly to the world's biggest market for 'green' vehicles.

UBS thinks Tesla's stock rally is too far out in front of its earnings, and therefore valuation as well, calling on Thursday for the electric automaker's shares to drop 28% in the year ahead.