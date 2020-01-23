Venezuela crisis is 'comparative to Syria': Opposition leader Juan Guaido pleads for international support in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland — Venezuela's Juan Guaido pleaded for international support at the World Economic Forum on Thursday, saying the deepening crisis in Caracas was "comparative to Syria."

His arrival in Davos comes exactly one year after the National Assembly leader took to the streets to declare himself the South American country's rightful interim president.

At the time, it marked the boldest challenge to President Nicolas Maduro's leadership in years.

But Maduro — with the broad support of the military — has refused to cede power.

In an emotional address to world leaders at the forum, Guaido said the oil-rich but cash-poor country is facing an "international criminal conglomerate, and we need your help."

Venezuela is in the midst of one of the Western Hemisphere's worst humanitarian crises in recent memory, with approximately 4.5 million people having fled the country since 2015 amid an economic meltdown.