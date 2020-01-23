Watch Lebanon's ex-foreign minister speak on return of unrest in the Arab world

[This stream is expected to start at 07:00 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

CNBC's Hadley Gamble hosts a panel with top political and business leaders on Middle East unrest at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The CNBC anchor is joined by former Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag and Damac Properties Chairman Hussain Sajwani to discuss the topic.

The five-day gathering in Davos is used by business leaders and politicians to meet and discuss some of the most pressing issues worldwide. In this panel, speakers will weigh in on the return of popular protests that are affecting over a third of Arab countries, almost a decade on from the Arab Spring.