Baseball phenom Bryce Harper says he prefers Instagram to Twitter

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action against the Miami Marlins during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 29, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bryce Harper may be one of the biggest stars in baseball, but when it comes to Twitter he's sitting on the sidelines. The Philadelphia Phillies star says the negativity keeps him off the platform.

"I don't need it in my life. I don't even think about going on Twitter," Harper tells CNBC. "I'm 27 living the dream of playing baseball. I love what I do every single day... so whatever people think about me it's up to them."

For the new dad and newest Philadelphia resident, Harper prefers to share a glimpse into his life on Instagram.

"I think it's a great platform and helps me engage with fans, and it engages people who may not even know who you are and they find out," he says.

Speaking to CNBC at an Under Armour event in Baltimore, Harper says he's enjoying being part of his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies. The right-fielder was traded in March from the Washington Nationals. He signed one of the largest MLB contracts in history earning $330 million over 13 years.

"I want to play as good as I can for these fans, the city of Philadelphia and most importantly myself," he said.

Harper says he doesn't let his big contract put pressure on his performance.

"I try and work hard every single day, work hard in the off season. I go out there and try to be the best version of myself and do the best I can for my team," he said.

When it comes to working with super agent, Scott Boras, Harper says he's learned about more than just baseball from him. Boras is one of the most successful agents in baseball, negotiating almost a billion dollars in deals this past winter.

"He's a dad, a father and great person to be around. I enjoy being around him and not even talking baseball but talking life," Harper said.

"He's amazing at what he does, and it's fun to be part of that," Harper adds.

As for the state of baseball, despite the latest scandal with the Houston Astros, Harper says he thinks the game is in a strong place. The Astros fired two team executives earlier this month after the club was fined $5 million and forfeited its first- and second-round draft selections for the next two seasons for a cheating scheme used during the 2017 playoffs and 2018 season.

"We have some very good young talent in this game today, and it's good to see...baseball is going in the right direction and I look forward to seeing how it evolves in the next 10 to 15 years," Harper said.