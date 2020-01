Boeing employees beneath company 787 Dreamliner (N787BX) at the Farnborough Airshow. On its first flight outside of the US during its testing programme, the newest airliner in the Boeing aviation family, has arrived at the air show for a few days of exhibitions to the aerospace-buying community and the trade press.

Shares of Boeing slipped into negative territory in Friday trading after CNBC confirmed the company is considering an additional cut to production of its 787 Dreamliner jet.

The potential reduction shows Boeing's problems extend beyond the troubled Max to higher-priced long range jets. Those planes have grown in importance with the Max grounded and deliveries of those planes to airlines are halted.

