CCTV Script 20/01/20

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on January 20, 2020, Monday.

Sunday's test was another innovation for SpaceX, the test was originally scheduled for the 18th, but was delayed by a day due to weather conditions. The final launch took place at 10:30 a.m. Edt, or 11:30 p.m. Beijing time.

There was a cheer from the crowd, but soon everyone held their breath, waiting for another, more crucial moment. About 1 minute and 24 seconds, the rocket speed exceeded 1600 km / h, the engine went off, the eight thrusters on the capsule ignited at the same time and reached the maximum thrust. A few seconds later, when the dragon capsule was confirmed to have disengaged, an even more excited cheer broke out. Falcon 9 completed its historical mission in the process of falling down—exploding as planned. But the test had not end yet, capsule separated from the thruster and fell freely into the Atlantic Ocean. During this process, 2 pilot parachutes and 4 major parachutes opened successfully. Although there are only two "dummies" in the capsule, the capsule rescue team staying on the Atlantic Ocean has also begun to move to the target sea for search and rescue. It takes about nine minutes from the launch of the rocket until the capsule falls into the sea.

So far, SpaceX has successfully completed its "in-flight launch abort test," also known as the IFA test. In general, abnormalities in the flight of a manned space launch vehicle are rare but cannot be completely ruled out. In October 2018, the Russian Soyuz launcher used by an American astronaut and a Russian astronaut experienced a flight anomaly, and they were finally placed in a safe zone by Soyuz 's flight suspension system. NASA, the us space agency, wants to ensure that SpaceX is able to bring astronauts home safely if something similar happens. That's what this test is all about. But the test is extremely expensive.

The falcon 9 rocket had been used for 3 times. But the total cost of a falcon 9 rocket is about $50 million or RMB 340 million.it can be said that SpaceX is putting on a billion-dollar fireworks display. SpaceX founder Musk also shared in advance on social media the best place to watch this special firework show: Port Canaveral Beach, resulting in a big traffic jam. Musk himself was pleased with the results, and later said he expected SpaceX to begin its first astronaut transport mission between April and June.

Elon Musk

it's a picture-perfect mission. It went as well as one can possibly expect

After the US space shuttle was retired in 2011, the US transported astronauts to and from the space station all "relying on" Russian spacecraft.

To change that,NASA has been a strong supporter of commercial manned spaceflight. In 2014, Boeing and SpaceX won a total of $ 6.8 billion from NASA to build their own manned spacecraft, although delayed several times, after the key tests were completed,

Both companies are expected to begin missions later this year, though SpaceX is much cheaper in terms of cost.

How did the final mission go? We will also keep a close watch.