CCTV Script 22/01/20

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on January 22, 2020, Wednesday.

The confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus in the US and the latest news from China and elsewhere did cause some concern in financial markets. But the overall panic is manageable. On Tuesday, we saw U.S. stocks end the day down, with the Dow down 152 points, and of the three major European indexes, with the exception of Germany's main index, which closed slightly higher, major indexes in the U.K. and France were under pressure to close lower.

The VIX, a gauge of market volatility, rose by 6.2%, a relatively modest level for the year.

First of all, people's travel is most directly affected. Major airlines and cruise lines fell broadly, and we saw all four major U.S. airlines fall to varying degrees on Tuesday. royal Caribbean international sank nearly 4 percent. Hotel stays, which are directly related to travel, have also been affected, Marriott global resorts fell more than 4 percent and Marriott international fell nearly 4 percent. On top of that, we've seen some luxury companies in Europe come under pressure on holiday retail concerns, such as LVMH, down more than 1%.

Despite the negative developments in financial markets, the overall picture is not very worrying, according to U.S. officials' briefings and our interviews with industry experts. Officials at the centers for disease control and prevention said the man, who was in his 30s, was in excellent health and had been discreetly quarantined at a local medical center, posing little risk to the public.

At the same time, the agency said it has been proactive at all levels, working closely with all departments to strengthen prevention and control efforts after the first confirmed case.

Last week, New York's John f. Kennedy international airport, Los Angeles international airport and San Francisco international airport began conducting health checks on passengers from wuhan, including temperature monitoring and symptom monitoring. Similar surveillance and screening began this week at major international airports in Atlanta and Chicago. Meanwhile, the U.S. centers for disease control and prevention has updated its travel notice for Wuhan on its website.

The travel safety warning has been raised from level 1 to level 2, with recommendations to strengthen precautionary measures.

Gottlieb, a former head of the U.S. food and drug administration, told CNBC that it appears to be a mild illness.

Scott Gottlieb

former FDA commissioner

all the indications are that it is probably a mild illness at this point, the only reason be more concerned was because a lot of people don't have any exposure, don't have any pre-developed to it,but right now, based on what we can tell, it seems to be a mild illness.

In addition, there are also American professor of preventive medicine told us that they have confidence in the ability of Chinese health care workers and related authorities.

William Schaffner

prof of preventive medicine, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

we have a spectrum, sars was very severe and very transmissible, mers, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus was also very serious, but not very transmissible, what we have learned so far by this virus, many infected, many also get better and go home, surely, with 6 death so far, but not as bad as the sars virus

The Chinese scientists were wonderful, they very rapidly identify this virus and documented it was new, they sequenced in genome and made that available to the world community, there are now scientists around the world working on a rapid test, and work on the vaccine has already begun. so, so far so good.

But that doesn't mean we should take it lightly. At present, some details about the new coronavirus are not clear, further studies and more announcements from Chinese and international medical and health agencies are also needed. We will keep an eye on this issue.