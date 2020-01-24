Start-up Bungalow brings new twist to living with roommates, and new funding could help it grow

Alex Reading, 29, and Abhi Sanka, 25 were complete strangers when they each toured a 5 bedroom home in Arlington, VA a little over a year ago. But they decided to move in together, along with three other complete strangers. All of them had answered ads to rent one room in the home and share all the common spaces.

"It was perfect for me because I was just moving down here for grad school, and I didn't know anybody, so I was just looking for a room or a roommate so this was like a perfect situation," said Alex.

The ads were from Bungalow, a barely 3 year-old co-living company that rents private bedrooms in large suburban and urban homes. Tenants can use all the common areas, which Bungalow furnishes – fully equipped kitchens, living rooms with sofas and flat-screen televisions, as well as dining tables and general décor.

The idea was the brainchild of Bungalow co-founder and CEO Andrew Collins, 31, who had moved around a lot himself and had trouble finding optimal living spaces.

"It's not a boarding house," said Collins. "It's much more around helping people find great individuals to live with. We're really trying to streamline the roommate experience. What's better than having great individuals that you live with, and we take that one step further by running monthly member events across all the properties too."

Bungalow takes care of the maintenance, cleaning, WiFi, lawn care and utilities, and renters pay one monthly fee for all of that. The company also helps roommates prescreen each other by sending them to happy hour.