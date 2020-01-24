What to watch today: Coronavirus closes Shanghai Disney, tech layoffs and Stumpf banking ban

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures are pointing to a higher open ahead of the Friday session, with the final disposition of the holiday-shortened trading week still to be determined. The Dow is currently on track to post a losing week, its second in four weeks, while the Nasdaq is likely to rise for the seventh week in a row after a record close Thursday. The S&P 500 is just below breakeven for the week, and would post its eighth weekly gain in since weeks if it can erase that deficit. (CNBC) American Express (AXP), a Dow component, releases earnings before today's opening bell. No major earnings reports are scheduled after today's closing bell, and no economic reports out today. (CNBC)



Dow stock Intel (INTC) was rising 5% in premarket trading after the chipmaker reported better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit and revenue after the bell Thursday. Results were helped by improvement in personal computer and data center demand, and Intel also gave an upbeat current quarter outlook as well as announcing a 5% dividend increase. (CNBC) A large broadcast satellite, owned by AT&T's (T) DirecTV, built by Boeing (BA) and operated by Intelsat (I), suffered major damage to its batteries in December and is now at risk of exploding. The satellite is notably several years beyond its intended lifespan. (CNBC)



* Boeing reschedules 777X plane's first test flight for today (Reuters)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Ford (F) expects to take a pretax hit of about $2.2 billion in the fourth-quarter due to contributions to its employee pension plans and retirement benefits. Ericsson (ERIC) posted a smaller-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter, with the Swedish telecom equipment maker hit by higher costs for 5G development as well as a weaker U.S. market. Broadcom (AVGO) struck a deal to supply Apple (AAPL) with wireless components for Apple products through 2023, in a deal that could be worth billions. Apple currently accounts for about 20% of Broadcom's annual revenue. Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) shares are under pressure following the news that competitor Broadcom signed the supply deal. E*Trade (ETFC) earned an adjusted 84 cents per share for the fourth quarter, 1 cent above estimates, with revenue also above consensus. The bottom line number excludes 8 cents of negative impact from restructuring and special charges. The online brokerage company saw a drop in net interest income and higher non-interest expenses, but also reported record customer trading activity. Discover Financial (DFS) came in a penny above estimates with quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share, with revenue essentially in line with forecasts. Evercore downgraded the credit card and financial services provider to "underperform" from "in line" following the report, saying it sees pressure on Discover's bottom line this year from higher investments, increased credit costs and fewer buybacks.

WATERCOOLER