Trump administration cracks down on counterfeits sold on Amazon and other online retailers

The Trump administration is cracking down on the sale of counterfeits online from platforms like Amazon, according to a new report released by the Department of Homeland Security Friday.

Law enforcement officials will immediately start to identify cases where counterfeit goods are being sold online, according to the report, and will "pursue civil fines and other penalties against these entities." The report calls for new legislation to allow "the government to seek injunctive relief against third-party marketplaces and other intermediaries dealing in counterfeit merchandise."

The report also gives officials greater power to examine shipments in U.S. warehouses and fulfillment centers, including Amazon's sprawling network of warehouses across the country. Officials will notify the facilities of counterfeit goods and urge them to destroy or abandon any "identical offending goods in their possession," according to the report.

The initiative comes after President Donald Trump signed a phase one trade deal with China that requires both countries to "combat the prevalence of counterfeit or pirated goods" by taking "effective action" when platforms fail to prevent intellectual property infringement.

The report says U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which introduced the initiative with DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, already has authority "to require formal entry (and the complete data set for any shipment) for any merchandise, if deemed necessary for import admissibility enforcement purposes; revenue protection; or the efficient conduct of customs business." According to DHS data, the U.S. government seized 33,810 infringing goods at the border in 2018, up from 3,244 in 2000.

The agencies laid out 10 "immediate actions" for the government to take on online counterfeits as well as 10 best practices for e-commerce platforms and third-party marketplaces. The government said it intends to collect more data about domestic warehouses and fulfillment centers in certain transactions with third-party sellers, seek financial penalties on third-parties that assist in importing counterfeit goods and create a new consortium of various stakeholders to share information about the trafficking of counterfeit goods.

The agencies recommend that e-commerce platforms make their terms of service very clear about prohibiting the sale of counterfeit goods, enhance third-party vetting processes by requiring various forms of identification, simplify the process for rights holders, such as brands, to submit complaints of counterfeits and having an efficient process to take down a listing that is found to be counterfeit. The report also urges e-commerce platforms to put in place stronger policies to protect consumers from counterfeits sold by foreign sellers, such as requiring them to provide proof of insurance in case of any damages incurred.