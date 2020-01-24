Grammys 2020: List of winners and nominees

Lizzo performs onstage at Spotify Hosts "Best New Artist" Party at The Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards kicked off with an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant Sunday.

The shocking death of Bryant and his daughter in a helicopter crash occurred just hours before the televised event was set to start. There were no survivors of the crash.

The awards ceremony is taking place at Los Angeles's Staples Center where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lizzo kicked off the awards show saying "This is for Kobe" before singing "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts."

Alicia Keys, the host of the event, alongside Boys II Men, sang a brief tribute to the basketball star before placing a spotlight on his jersey.

Lizzo, the pop and R&B star of hits like "Truth Hurts," "Juice" and "Good as Hell," was nominated for eight awards, the most of any other nominee. She is a first-time Grammy nominee.

Ahead of the televised show, Lizzo garnered a Grammy win for best traditional R&B performance for "Jerome" and best urban contemporary album for "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)."

"Bad Guy" singer Billie Eilish is up for six prizes and is the youngest artist to be nominated for the top four categories at the Grammys. She will also perform.

Elish, Rob Kinelski, Finneas O'Connell and John Greenham won best engineered album (non-classical) for "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Eilish also won for best pop vocal album.

Lil Nas X, the rapper behind "Old Town Road" also received six nods and will take the stage with Billy Ray Cyrus, Korean Pop sensation BTS, DJ phenomenon Diplo and Mason Ramsey, the kid who went viral for yodeling at a Walmart.

Lil Nas X and Cryus won best music video and best pop duo/group performance ahead of the televised portion of the Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift's "Lover" is up for best pop vocal album, the title track to her most recent album is up for song of the year and she's earned a nomination for best pop solo performance for "You Need to Calm Down."

Heading into the televised event the Recording Academy has become mired in controversy after it placed its CEO Deborah Dugan on leave, saying Dugan had created a hostile work environment in her short time at the helm. Dugan claims her removal was retribution for raising complaints about sexual harassment and her attempts to add more diversity to the Academy.

Dugan even alleged that some of the nominations for the Grammy Awards were rigged. It's unclear how these rumors will impact the show or any acceptance speeches.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.