The number of female CEOs is increasing—but here are the big problems standing in their way

The gender gap in the top ranks of corporate America is massive: Women account for just 6% of CEOs at the 500 largest American companies, based on revenue. But in one sign of change, women were appointed CEO in 12% of transitions to the top job at those companies last year, according to Equilar. That's double the 6% of appointments that went to women in 2018. The fact that female CEO appointments doubled from 2018 to 2019 sounds like progress. But still, at this rate, it will take more than 40 years to reach CEO gender parity in America.

Some signs of progress

A total of 78 CEOs announced departures, among those 500 large American companies, according to Equilar. Of the companies who have announced a successor, 68% were internal promotions, with the remaining 32% being external hires. Last year, women replaced men in eight of those CEO roles. Men replaced women who were leaving CEO roles on three occasions. And most of the time — for 56 CEO roles — men replaced men.

The 'Glass Cliff' problem