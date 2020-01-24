SAP's new CEOs on the threat from Oracle: 'We are winning market share'

SAP isn't running scared from Oracle.

"We are winning market share," SAP co-CEO Christian Klein said in a fireside chat with CNBC's Karen Tso at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Klein added that SAP has attracted customers at the five-day meeting of the world's elite, which are asking it to "lead us into the next chapter."

The German tech giant was the subject of criticism from some customers over a decision to end support for software running on third-party databases like Oracle. Late last year, Oracle's technology chief Larry Ellison fired criticism of his own at the firm, claiming SAP's customer base was "up for grabs."

In Oracle's second-quarter earnings call, Ellison said one of SAP's biggest customers would go live on Oracle's enterprise resource planning platform (ERP) in 2020. ERP is a piece of software used by firms to manage their business and automate back office functions.