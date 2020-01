(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

A man takes a photo of new Google products on display during the Google I/O conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California on May 7, 2019.

Alphabet's valuation continues to look attractive as margins stabilize and mobile commerce drives ad growth, and investors should buy the stock ahead of the company's earnings on Feb. 3, KeyBanc said in a note to clients Friday.

The firm raised its target on the stock to a street high of $1,769, which is 19% above where it currently trades.