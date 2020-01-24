A millionaire real-estate agent shares his detailed morning routine, which can take hours

Real-estate powerhouse Aaron Kirman believes in protecting his morning time. The star of CNBC's "Listing Impossible" has a detailed and time-consuming routine that, even on the busiest days, he refuses to cut short.

"I've noticed that my performance is much better when I'm happy, healthy and living the way I choose to, which means being somewhat selfish in the morning," says Kirman, who says he has sold roughly $6 billion worth of real estate over his 25-year career, making him one of the top and highest-paid agents in Los Angeles. He is currently an agent at Compass.

Kirman's schedule changes so much that he rarely has a "typical day," but the one constant he can count on is his triple soy cappuccino from Starbucks. "It's my addiction," he tells me when I spend a day shadowing him. "No matter where I am, in any given city, I can't get up without it."

His personal assistant hand delivers his coffee every morning between 7 and 7:30 a.m., which is when his day normally starts.

"A lot of people start at like 5 or 6 — it's just not in my nature to do that," he says. Though, a later start does typically means a longer day: "We sometimes work until 10 p.m. When I don't have dinners or events, it's more like 8:30 to 9."