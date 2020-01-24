'Take her out' — Trump reportedly caught on tape talking about ousting Ukraine ambassador

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch leaves the hearing room after testifying in the House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

A newly surfaced recording shows President Donald Trump demanding that former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch be fired, ABC News reported Friday.

"Get rid of her!" Trump apparently said of Yovanovitch at a small dinner on April 2018, at the Trump International Hotel, according to ABC's report on the recording, which CNBC has not heard.

"Get her out tomorrow. I don't care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it," Trump said in the recording, ABC reported.

A copy of the recording has been obtained by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, ABC reported. A spokesman for the Southern District declined CNBC's request for comment.

The small event at Trump's hotel in Washington, D.C., reportedly included Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who worked with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in his efforts to get Ukraine to announce probes into Trump's political opponents and a debunked theory about the 2016 election.

The Giuliani associates were apparently telling Trump at the dinner that Yovanovitch had been bad-mouthing him, ABC reported.

The pressure campaign toward Ukraine, conducted while the Trump administration withheld millions of dollars in congressionally appropriated military aid to the country, led House Democrats to impeach Trump on articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress last month.

Trump's impeachment trial is underway in the Senate. He says he has done nothing wrong.

Yovanovitch was fired in May 2019. She testified as part of the House impeachment inquiry that she felt threatened by Trump and his allies, who had disparaged her even after she was removed from her post. Yovanovitch said that corrupt Ukrainian officials and Trump associates, including Giuliani, had orchestrated a "smear campaign" against her.

Parnas and Fruman were both arrested in October on campaign finance charges. Both have pleaded not guilty. The recording of Trump's remarks in the April 2018 meeting was made by Fruman, sources familiar with the tape told ABC.

Parnas has been cooperating with Democratic investigators. Less than a week before the Senate trial proceedings began, Parnas and his lawyer, Joseph Bondy, handed over a trove of new evidence to Democrat-led House committee chairs. That evidence included text messages, phone records, handwritten notes and other materials.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham did not deny ABC's report when asked about it by CNBC.

"Every president in our history has had the right to place people who support his agenda and his policies within his administration," Grisham said in an emailed statement.

Attorneys for Fruman and Parnas did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on ABC's report.

Trump has claimed on multiple occasions that he is unfamiliar with Parnas. But Parnas and his attorney have claimed otherwise, and have shared multiple photos and videos of Parnas posing with a variety of White House officials, including Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Read the full report from ABC News.