Trump to take action against California for requiring insurers to provide abortion coverage, WSJ says

President Donald Trump's administration is planning to take action against California over the state's requirement that insurance companies cover abortions, according to a new report.

The Trump administration will argue that California's rule goes against a federal law that protects health care providers that don't provide abortion or abortion coverage from discrimination by government groups receiving federal money from the Department of Health and Human Services, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing to people familiar with the plans.

Neither the White House nor the office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra immediately responded to a request for comment from CNBC.

The announcement of the action is planned for Friday, the same day that Trump is scheduled to appear at the anti-abortion March for Life rally. The president is looking to firm up his support among conservative Christians and abortion opponents as he prepares for a likely bruising reelection campaign.

He will be the first sitting president in the event's nearly five-decade history to attend the Washington protest against the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling.

Trump announced his plans to attend the march via a tweet Wednesday, the 47th anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision, as House Democrats began laying out their case in the Senate impeachment trial for removing him from office.

"See you on Friday...Big Crowd!" Trump said, replying to a tweet from the March for Life account promoting the event.

Trump once identified as "very pro-choice," saying in a 1999 "Meet the Press" interview, "I hate the concept of abortion. I hate everything it stands for. I cringe when I listen to people debating the subject. But I still believe in choice."

But during his 2016 campaign, the president sought out anti-abortion voters, appearing at rallies and major fundraisers and vowing to defund global family planning efforts at the United Nations.

His renewed vocal support for anti-abortion groups comes in the middle of a heated presidential campaign and weeks before the Supreme Court is set to take up its first major abortion-related case with both of his appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, on the bench.

The high court will review a 2014 Louisiana law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the facility where the abortions are provided. Opponents said it would effectively leave just one abortion provider for a state with about 4.6 million residents.

On Jan. 2, 207 lawmakers, including two Democrats, filed an amicus brief in the case, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider Roe v. Wade.

CNBC's Lauren Hirsch contributed to this article.